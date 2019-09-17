'Nazi, Nazi, Nazi': Chidambarams Condemn Action Against Farooq Abdullah

Karti's father P Chidambaram also condemned the government's action (File)

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday called the centre "Nazi" for charging National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act, a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years. "Nazi Nazi Nazi," he tweeted, reacting to the centre's move.

Farooq Abdullah has been under detention since August 5, when the centre announced its decisions to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories.

News of the tough charges against Mr Abdullah emerged after the Supreme Court sent notices to the centre and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday over a petition seeking his release.

The petition was filed by Mr Abdullah's friend Vaiko, a prominent politician from Tamil Nadu.

Karti's father P Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody in connection with the INX Media case, also condemned the government's action.

"I condemn the detention of Shri Farooq Abdullah under the PSA. There is no one in Kashmir more devoted to the idea of a united India of which Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part than Shri Farooq Abdullah," a tweet from his account read.

Before its Kashmir move, the government had imposed a massive security clampdown in the state. Hundreds of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were either arrested or detained.

Mr Abdullah has been charged under a section of the law that deals with public disorder, which means detention for three months upto a year without trial.

Earlier this month, Karti had called the Enforcement Directorate 'Gestapo'-- a secret police in Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany-- after the agency arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

