P Chidambaram's Custody Sought By Enforcement Directorate In INX Case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram is in Delhi's Tihar jail in the INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate today approached a special CBI court in Delhi to seek custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. He is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in the national capital.

The special court is expected to decide on the matter at 4 pm today.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds amounting to Rs 305 crore in 2007, when he was the Finance Minister under the then United Progressive Alliance government. The money laundering case filed against him in 2017 is being jointly investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

The CBI had arrested him in August for questioning him in the INX Media case, following which he was sent to Tihar Jail on September 5. A special court later ruled that he will have to remain there at least until October 17.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.