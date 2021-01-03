India's Vaccine Wait Over; Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech Get Approval

"We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 110 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine," Drug Controller General of India VG Somani said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the vaccine approvals in a series of tweets. "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," PM Modi tweeted.

"We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives," another tweet from PM Modi read.

Pune-based Serum Institute, the Drug Controller said, has submitted safety, immunogencity and efficacy data of over 73,000 participants and found 70.42 per cent efficacy. The firm is conducting Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials on 1,600 participants in India. They submitted data of trials abroad also. Recommendation was made for restricted use and the trials will continue, he added.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is conducting trials in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Drug Controller said. Phase I and Phase II trials were conducted in around 800 subjects and the results demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and provides a robust immune response. The Phase III trial was initiated in India in 25,800 volunteers and till date, 22,500 participants have been vaccinated.

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has reviewed the data on safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine and recommended for grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains. The clinical trial ongoing within the country by the firm will continue," the health ministry said in a statement.

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

A dry run for the vaccination process was conducted on Saturday to test the preparedness of authorities. The government will give priority to 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers when the vaccinations begin, said Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan.

In Delhi, the vaccine will be provided for free. "The vaccine will be provided free of cost in Delhi. 1000 centers will be set up for this task. 1 lakh people from phase-1 will be vaccinated on a daily basis. Delhi Govt is completely ready for the rollout," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Saturday.