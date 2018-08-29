Over 99 Per Cent Banned Notes Back In System, Says RBI Report: 10 Facts

Demonetised notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore have been returned, an RBI report said

New Delhi: Over 99 per cent of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes banned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the November 2016 demonetisation have returned to the banking system, the Reserve Bank of India said today. The central bank's annual report indicated that only a fraction of the currency was left out of the system after the unprecedented notes ban aimed at checking black money and corruption. After taking an unusually long time to count the outlawed cash deposited by people, the RBI said the "humungous task" was successfully achieved.