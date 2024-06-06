Over 9 Kg Gold Worth Rs 6.29 Crore Seized At Bengaluru Airport

According to the DRI official, these seizures were made on Tuesday morning (File)

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized more than nine kg of gold worth Rs 6.29 crore, an official said on Thursday.

According to the DRI official, these seizures were made on Tuesday morning.

In the first case, the DRI authorities got specific input that a syndicate would conceal gold inside an aircraft.

"The officers of DRI Bengaluru rummaged the Thai Airways flight, from Bangkok, which landed at Bangalore International Airport. The rummaging resulted in recovery of 6.834 kg of gold in bar form and crude form concealed inside abandoned hand bags in the aircraft," the official said in a statement.

Based on the documents found inside the handbags and inputs from the crew, the officers identified the passengers who allegedly left the bags in the aircraft and intercepted two passengers.

After a detailed interrogation, the passengers accepted the gold was concealed by them inside the aircraft, the officer said.

The gold was valued at Rs 4.77 crore by the government-certified assayer. The passengers were arrested and further investigation is in progress.

Hours after the first recovery on Tuesday, 2.18 kg of gold in bar form was recovered and seized by officers of the DRI on rummaging of Emirates flight which arrived from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The contraband was concealed in the front lavatory of the aircraft. The gold was valued at Rs 1.52 crore by the government certified assayer.

