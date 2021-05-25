Over 650 Fake Remdesivir Vials Seized From Himachal Plant, 11 Arrested

Efforts to arrest other members of the syndicate are underway, said police (File)

A "pharmaceutical unit" in Himachal Pradesh was raided and shut down following the recovery of 673 fake Remdesivir injections, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, said Haryana Police.

Eleven persons were arrested in the operation, said police, adding, they were selling the vials to patients at an exorbitant rate.

A Haryana police spokesperson said the manufacturing unit Alfin Drugs Pvt Ltd., owned by Dilpreet Singh in Nalagarh, was manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdesivir injections. The Himachal drug control authorities were also present when the unit was sealed by the Haryana Police.

Efforts to arrest other members of the syndicate are underway, said the spokesperson, urging citizens to inform the police about black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines.

The spokesperson informed that an FIR was registered at Ambala police station on April 21 after 24 Remdesivir vials were recovered from the possession of four accused.

The accused, said police, were found to have a connection with the Remdesivir injections which were thrown in the canal at village Salempur PS Chamkor Sahib in Punjab.