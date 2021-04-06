Over 55,000 Covid Cases In Maharashtra, Hospitals Face Oxygen Shortage

Maharashtra reported 47,288 cases and 155 deaths on Monday (File)

Maharashtra reported over 55,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in a persistent rise in cases that has left the government worried about the situation.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke with his counterpart in the centre, Harsh Vardhan, and requested him to let neighbouring states send oxygen cylinders to Maharashtra, where more and more hospitals have reported shortage of oxygen cylinders needed to care for critical patients.

A weekend lockdown in Maharashtra is already in effect amid the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 10,030 cases and 31 deaths, Pune 11,040 cases and 34 deaths, Nashik 4,350 cases and 24 deaths, and Nagpur 3,753 cases and 35 deaths.

The state reported 47,288 cases and 155 deaths on Monday.

More and more people from all walks of life have been infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra, from Bollywood personalities to government employees.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the centre to allow vaccination for all ages. But the centre has said it will first vaccinate priority groups and not all at once.

According to the centre, eight of the top 10 worst-affected districts in India are from Maharashtra.

The curfew from 8 pm to 7 am and a ban on gathering of five or more throughout the day are already in effect in the state. Malls, restaurants, bars and places of worship are closed during the weekend and only home delivery and essential services are allowed to run. Industrial operations and construction activity are allowed.

Pune, one of the biggest cities in Maharashtra, has also reported alarming figures. The district administration last Friday ordered a 12-hour night curfew and the shutting down of shopping malls, religious places, and hotels and bars for a week, as well as that of public buses.