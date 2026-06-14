Over 500 Indian Sailors Stranded In Strait Of Hormuz For 107 Days

Some 562 Indian sailors have been living in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz for 107 days. The body of Nishant Urthanathan, an Indian national who died of an illness aboard the vessel MT Celestial, could soon be brought back to India.

The Indian embassy in Muscat, Oman, issued a statement on Sunday saying it was in "constant touch with the family of Nishant Urthanathan - who unfortunately passed away due to medical reasons - as well as the ship's crew members and relevant authorities."

"Efforts are underway to disembark his mortal remains and repatriate them to India as soon as possible."

MT Celestial is at the Port of Duqm in Oman. The Indian embassy said it is maintaining continuous contact with the vessel's management company as well and is working alongside all concerned parties.

Necessary arrangements are being made to bring his body to India at the earliest.

At least 13 Indian-flagged cargo vessels carrying 562 Indian sailors have been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz for 107 days. According to the Ministry of Shipping, 329 are stranded west of the strait, while 233 are stranded in the Gulf of Oman, which is to the east of the strait.

These 562 sailors have been stranded in the strait and the Gulf of Oman since the onset of hostilities between the US and Iran on February 28, forced to live in difficult conditions amid an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

On Sunday, a new incident involving an Indian-flagged sailing vessel - Virat 1 - was reported. The Indian embassy in Oman issued a statement saying it has learnt of an incident involving the vessel off the coast of Oman.

"It is reported that 14 Indian crew members were on board. A search and rescue operation is being coordinated in conjunction with Omani authorities and vessels present in the vicinity of the incident."

According to reports, the engine of Virat 1 failed and the crew safely moved on to life rafts. A rescue operation facilitated by the Omani authorities and involving nearby vessels is going on.