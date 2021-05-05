50,000 New Covid Cases In Karnataka, Nearly Half From Bengaluru

Karnataja has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, with nearly half of them in capital Bengaluru, as the second wave of COVID-19 left patients and hospitals scrabbling for medicines and oxygen.

The state has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks, fast becoming one of the worst-hit.

Karnataka, which has reported 17,4 lakh infections so far, has 4.8 lakh active cases. The state reported 346 new deaths, taking its total fatalities to 16,884.