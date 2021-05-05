50,000 New Covid Cases In Karnataka, Nearly Half From Bengaluru

Bengaluru:
Karnataka on Wednesday reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, with nearly half of them in capital Bengaluru, as the second wave of COVID-19 left patients and hospitals scrabbling for medicines and oxygen.
The state has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks, fast becoming one of the worst-hit.
Karnataka, which has reported 17,4 lakh infections so far, has 4.8 lakh active cases. The state reported 346 new deaths, taking its total fatalities to 16,884.