Over 400 Deaths In Delhi For Second Day; Positivity Rate Falls Below 30%

For the second straight day, Delhi reported over 400 Covid deaths in a day while the positivity rate dropped below 30 per cent, according to the state health bulletin.

407 died today, just a tad behind the 412 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate stood at 28.33 per cent.

Delhi on Friday recorded 375 deaths and 27,047 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The national capital has been reporting over 300-a-day deaths for well over a week now.

The city's hospitals have been facing a dire shortage of liquid medical oxygen, beds, and key medicines, with many people dying waiting fro treatment.

The Delhi government has also announced that it will extend for another seven days a lockdown it first imposed for a week on April 19 which was subsequently extended by a week on April 25. The current shutdown had been due to expire on Monday but was extended as the number of cases is still rising fast in the city.

The country is battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus which has overwhelmed health facilities and has caused a massive surge in cases.