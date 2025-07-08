Over 400 Bangladeshi, Rohingya Immigrants Detained In Odisha

Police has started the interrogation of 444 people suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants living in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

Among those detained, 265 individuals were temporarily housed at Surabhi Kalyana Mandap, while the remaining were moved to a holding centre on the premises of Black Diamond College of Engineering and Technology.

Preliminary reports suggest that several of the detainees have been working as labourers, masons or hawkers across the district. Pending interrogation and document checks, those found staying in India illegally will face legal action and be deported.

The individuals were detained in an operation launched, on instructions of the Union Home ministry, to identify foreign nationals who may have entered India without legal documentation. It was launched after reports of a large number of Bangladeshi migrants staying illegally in the district, as per sources.

The detentions have brought to light growing concerns over unauthorised immigration in Odisha, raising questions about border security and economic migration.

With inputs from Devkumar Ghosh