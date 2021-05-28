Over 300 Monks Test Covid Positive In Sikkim In A Week

Earlier, 37 positive cases were reported at the Rumtek Monastery (Representational photo)

At least 85 monks tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Friday at the famed Rumtek Monastery of Sikkim, as the state recorded another single day spike of 420 new cases, officials said. At least 311 monks have tested positive in Sikkim in the last week.

On Thursday, 122 monks tested positive from the neighbouring Nyingma Institute in Martam.

Earlier, 37 positive cases were reported at the Rumtek Monastery. 61 positive cases among monks were reported from Gonjong Monastery, five from the Nor Monastery (both in Gangtok) and two cases from Lingdum monastery, officials added.

East Sikkim, where all these monasteries are located, is the worst hit with total cases crossing the 10,000-mark on Friday. 3,929 coronavirus cases have been recorded in May in east Sikkim.

The state has recorded 6,682 cases in May taking the total tally to 14,634 so far. In 17 days, over 4,000 cases have been recorded.

There have been 243 deaths in Sikkim with 106 deaths since April 22.

There are 3,794 active cases in the state.