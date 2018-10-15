200 Private Hospitals Empanelled Under Ayushman Bharat: Jharkhand Chief Minister

The process of empanelment for the scheme is on, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said.

Over 200 private hospitals have been empanelled under the governments flagship healthcare scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' in state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Monday.

The process of empanelment for the scheme is on, Mr Das said while interacting with media persons.

The state government was spending Rs 400 crore to implement the scheme in Jharkhand, where 57 lakh families out of 68 lakh (85 per cent population of the state) will be brought under the purview of the scheme, he said.

Responding to a query, the chief minister said a constructive meeting with Tata Group management was recently held to empanel Tata Main Hospital and Tata Motors Hospital for the scheme.

An Advisory committee headed by the Health Secretary would be constituted soon to resolve all problems of the empanelled hospital in connection with the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, he said.

Earlier, the Jharkhand chief minister greeted the people of the state after he inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in the steel city here including the Hind Club Durga Puja Pandal in New Ranikudar, Kadma, Laxminagar, Premnagar, Agrico, Telco localities.