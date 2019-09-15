2,050 Ceasefire Violations, Stop Targeting Civilians: Centre To Pak

Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire over 2,000 times, the government said

Pakistan has committed more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year, in which 21 people died, the centre said today. Repeated requests have been made to Islamabad to stick to the 2003 ceasefire understanding, a spokesman said. The latest data from the government comes days after Pakistan flagged Kashmir at a United Nation's meet, accusing India of violating human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," a government spokesperson said.

"This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC (Line of Control) and IB (International Border)," the spokesperson said.

"Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration."

Last week, Pakistan, which has been making repeated unsuccessful efforts to flag Jammu and Kashmir at various international forums, made its pitch at the UN Human Rights Council for an investigation into the situation in Kashmir, making a series of allegations against India.

Shredding Pakistan minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's claims of human rights violations and possible "genocide" in Jammu and Kashmir in future, India said Pakistan has no locus standi to speak about Kashmir and its "hysterical statements with false narratives" were meant to "politicise this forum".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.