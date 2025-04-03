Over 100 Seized Vehicles Charred In Fire At Delhi Police' Nehru Place Yard

Over 100 vehicles seized by the Delhi Traffic Police were charred in a fire that broke out in a police malkhana (yard) in Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

An FIR has also been registered in the matter to probe if there was any foul play involved, he said.

A call was received at 2.02 pm regarding the fire in Nehru Place, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Initially, the DFS had said that fire was in about 50 vehicles including two wheelers, three wheelers and cars in malkhana in open area.

However, with the cooling process still ongoing, sources in the police said that it has been estimated that over 100 vehicles were charred in fire.

"Initially we had rushed six fire tenders to the spot and it has been reported that some case properties have also been burnt," he said.

The source further said that more than 100 vehicles were charred in the fire that has now been doused.

"It took more than three hours to douse the flames completely. The matter was immediately informed to the police for further investigation. Though cooling operations are underway," said the official of the DFS.

Sources said that the yard belongs to Delhi Traffic Police and officials from the traffic headquarters soon rushed to the spot to check the number of affected vehicles.

Sources in the Delhi Traffic Police said that reports indicate that a large number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including accidental vehicles, that were seized by the traffic police were stored in this yard.

As soon as the fire erupted, thick plumes of smoke spread across the area, visible from a distance. The blaze was so intense that it rapidly engulfed several vehicles.

No compensation for damages will be provided in cases of burnt vehicles and only insurance money can be claimed, if any, a senior police officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

