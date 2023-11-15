Over 1,000 Indian MBBS Students Evacuated From Ukraine Resume Studies In Uzbekistan

Indian Embassy in Ukraine facilitated the transition after reaching out to the university.

More than 1,000 Indian medical students, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine last year, have resumed their studies at a prominent medical university in Uzbekistan. They have been accommodated by Uzbekistan's Samarkand State Medical University. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine facilitated the transition after reaching out to the university to explore the possibility of the transfer of students affected by Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Amit, from Bihar's Begusarai, had to spend a night in a Ukrainian basement during the Russian attack. He was among the students evacuated by the Indian government under 'Operation Ganga' initiative. This operation aimed to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, successfully evacuating a total of 18,282 individuals.

"I thought I wouldn't make it, and I was afraid of either perishing or being stranded in Ukraine. Once back home in India, my family and I felt relief, but a new cycle of uncertainty began about what would come next. Having completed three years of my MBBS in Ukraine, starting anew or pursuing a different path was not an option I wanted to consider. Eventually, I decided to move to Uzbekistan," Amit told news agency PTI.

When the Russian invasion started in February 2022, about 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine. Since then, an estimated 2,000 of these students have returned to Ukraine.