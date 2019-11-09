Outrageous And Mad Decision: P Chidambaram On Withdrawal Of SPG Security To Gandhis

Former home minister P Chidambaram is in jail for alleged corruption in the INX Media case

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the government for withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying the step is an "outrageous and mad decision".

The government has withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhis, and they will now be given Z+ security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said on Friday.

Former home minister Mr Chidambaram, in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, said: "The government's decision to withdraw SPG protection for the Gandhis is an outrageous and mad decision. It is said 'those who the gods wish to destroy, they first make them mad'."

I have asked my family to tweet the following on my behalf:



The Government's decision to withdraw SPG protection for the Gandhis is an outrageous and mad decision.



It is said 'Those who the gods wish to destroy, they first make them mad'. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 9, 2019

Mr Chidambaram is in jail for alleged corruption in the INX Media case.

The Congress on Friday had alleged that the government was endangering the lives of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by withdrawing their SPG cover and the decision showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership was "blinded by personal hatred and political vendetta".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.