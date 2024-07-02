Outlook Never Better In Fuel Sector, Indicates Hardeep Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told NDTV today that the country is using all available forms of energy and the outlook for the sector was never better.

"No matter which way you look at it, if you look at green energy, the transition, biofuels... look at the 15 per cent transition we have done. We did 15 per cent biofuel blending. And we are solving the problem in agriculture," he said.

The Infrashakti campaign aims to go beyond steel and concrete and tell the story of India's infrastructure growth through its people.

Infrashakti Awards, a defining part of the Infrashakti campaign, celebrates outstanding infrastructure practices across India.

By highlighting exceptional individual and institutional initiatives, it aims to inspire innovation and excellence across the country.

The awards cover diverse categories, from engineering feats to sustainable urban planning.