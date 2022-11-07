Outgoing Chief Justice Shares His Encounters With 2 Justice Chandrachuds

Outgoing Chief Justice UU Lalit at his farewell function

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit today shared memories and highlights from the 37 years he worked in the Supreme Court, both as a lawyer and a judge.

Justice Lalit revealed that two Chandrachuds - father and son - had bookended his long Supreme Court journey.

"My journey in this court began in Court 1. I was practicing in Bombay and then I came here to mention a case I was appearing in before (then) Chief Justice of India YV Chandrachud.

"My journey began from this court and today it ends in the same court. The person before whom I mentioned the matter, he passed on the baton to subsequent Chief Justices.

"I now pass the baton to a very distinguished person and the son of that man himself. It is a beautiful occasion for me and I couldn't have asked for anything greater than that," Justice Lalit said, referring to Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice Lalit retires tomorrow. He was speaking at the farewell event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Justice Chandrachud, who is set to take over as the new Chief Justice of India, said Justice Lalit had the unique distinction of being called to court as a lawyer and rising to become a Supreme Court judge.

"Today, we have the three generations of the Lalit family here. The father of Chief Justice Lalit, the Chief Justice himself and the next generation," Justice Chandrachud said.

Justice Lalit's attempt to fill judges' vacancies in the Supreme Court was blocked when Justice Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer objected to his move to get four appointments cleared by circulating a written proposal.

Though he had a long stint in the Supreme Court, his term as Chief Justice was brief, just 74 days. He was sworn in on August 27.