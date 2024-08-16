Out On Bail, AAP's Manish Sisodia To Begin 'Padyatras' Across Delhi Today

Manish Sisodia has taken charge of the party's campaign for the assembly polls.

Former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia will begin a padyatra (foot march) across Delhi on Friday, the same day as the birthday of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Sisodia, who was granted bail in corruption and money laundering cases, walked out of jail last week after spending 17 months behind bars.

"Father of education revolution Manish Sisodia will start a historic march across Delhi from today," the AAP said in a post on X.

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal still in jail, Mr Sisodia who is his close confidante and former deputy has taken charge of the party's campaign for the assembly polls in the national capital and Haryana.

The AAP leader had said that he had no desire for any post in the government and will use his time to undertake padayatras in every assembly constituency of Delhi.

"My role in the party is decided after talking to the party leaders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decides it. Right now, after talking to the party leaders, it has been decided that I will go among the people in every street. I will do 'padayatras," he told news agency ANI.

The first foot march, which was postponed due to security reasons of the eve of Independence Day will begin from DDA Flats in Kalkaji at 6.30 pm.

"According to Hindu calendar, his [Arvind Kejriwal's] birthday is on Janmashtami but according to English calendar, it falls on August 16. Whatever happens happens for good. Maybe it was nature's plan that the padyatra begins on Kejriwal's birthday," AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Out on bail, Mr Sisodia said he hopes his "political mentor" Arvind Kejriwal will receive similar relief when his case is taken up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

"I have faith in the Constitution, and there is a system in it that, whenever any dictatorial government puts opposition leaders in jail by imposing the same Sections that are imposed on terrorists, the Constitution will protect them. A very good decision will come in CM Kejriwal's case also," he said.