Opposition Ready For Manipur Debate Under Any Rule, But With A Condition

In a development that could end the impasse in Parliament, the Opposition has agreed on a debate on the Manipur situation under any rule, sources have told NDTV.

The Opposition, however, has made it clear that its demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the Northeastern state still stands, the sources added.

The Opposition parties, many of them now united under the INDIA bloc, had been insisting that the discussion on Manipur be held under Rule 267, which provides for suspension of all business to take up key issues. The government, on the other hand, has maintained that it is ready for a short duration discussion under Rule 176. With both sides rigid on their demands, Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes over the past two weeks of monsoon session, leading to repeated adjournments.

The Opposition has, however, demanded that more time be allotted for the discussion on the Manipur situation.

The decision comes following several meetings between floor leaders of the government and Opposition to break the logjam in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. One such meeting was also held today between Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.