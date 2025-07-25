Opposition Plans Farewell Dinner For Jagdeep Dhankhar After Shock Resignation: Sources

Opposition parties have invited former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar for a farewell dinner days after his shock resignation, sources have said.

Mr Dhankhar's resignation, publicly attributed to health reasons, followed a week of political turbulence. The 74-year-old did not get a chance to deliver a farewell speech -- an issue taken up by Opposition parties who have demanded a speech in the Rajya Sabha Working Advisory Committee meeting.

To give more weight to the issue, the Opposition parties have organised a dinner to give Mr Dhankhar a proper send-off. Sources, however, say that it is unlikely that the former vice president will accept the offer.

The chain of events leading to the resignation began with a controversial decision taken by Mr Dhankhar in his capacity as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. On Monday, Mr Dhankhar accepted a motion from opposition MPs seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, a High Court judge at the centre of a corruption investigation after large sums of cash were recovered from his residence.

The Centre had prepared a separate motion to initiate proceedings against Justice Varma in the Lok Sabha. Signatures from opposition MPs had already been secured, and it was the government's intention to lead the charge on the issue to maintain narrative control. Mr Dhankhar's acceptance of the opposition-led Rajya Sabha motion appeared to preempt that effort.

Government sources revealed that the Prime Minister was immediately briefed. A high-level meeting was held that evening involving senior ministers. The MPs were then asked to sign a counter-motion and to remain stationed in Delhi for the next four days. Shortly after being informed of the government's response plan, Mr Dhankhar submitted his resignation.

The Election Commission on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody as the returning officer for the election to the office of the vice president.

According to Article 68(2) of the Constitution, there is no fixed timeline within which the Vice Presidential election must be held in the event of a resignation. The provision mandates that the election be conducted "as soon as possible."