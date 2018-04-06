Opposition Parties Responsible For Violence During Dalit Stir: Keshav Prasad Maurya

At a public meeting at Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad, he claimed the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were responsible for the violence during the Dalit protest on Monday.
Anti-social elements joined the stir and turned the protest violent, Mr Maurya alleged.
Police are identifying the miscreants and stringent action will be taken against them.
Mr Maurya also warned that any official found guilty of corruption will be jailed.
As many as 5,000 people were booked for creating ruckus and damaging public and government properties in Ghaziabad during the protests. Nine policemen were also injured.
The Supreme Court had on March 20 banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Monday's "Bharat Bandh" was called by various Dalit groups and backed by political outfits to demand restoration of the Act to its original form.