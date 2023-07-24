Opposition MPs Sit On Night Protest Outside Parliament Amid Manipur Tangle

Opposition MPs sit on a night protest outside parliament

A group of opposition MPs are sitting in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House in protest against disruption of the monsoon session for a third day. The newly formed opposition grouping 'INDIA' has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a comprehensive statement on the over two-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur.

Holding 'INDIA for Manipur' placards, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress MPs were seen holding a silent protest at 11 pm. They will spend the night there.

Earlier today, the Congress said parliament did not function for a third day because of the "continued refusal" of the government to accept INDIA's demand for a "comprehensive statement" by PM Modi in both the houses on the Manipur crisis.

Several opposition MPs had given notices for an adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the monsoon session started on Thursday.

The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it. The opposition has also accused the government of the same - i.e. running away from a debate.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the government is being insensitive. "Our demand is that the PM should come to the house and make a statement. We are ready to discuss that statement. You are speaking outside but not inside, this is an insult to parliament. It is a serious matter," he said.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi accused opposition leaders of running away from a debate and also questioned their "silence" on issues of violence against women in other states, days after a video was shared on social media showing two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the opposition should not make excuses.

"The PM has already made a statement on Manipur with sensitivity and firmness ahead of the (monsoon) session. It is wrong that we didn't start the discussion (on the Manipur issue in parliament) at all by making an excuse in the name of the PM," Mr Singh said.