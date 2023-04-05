'Opposition Exposed': Anurag Thakur After Supreme Court No To 'Misuse Of Agencies' Case

He alleged that the Congress had been leading in acts of corruption.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today hit out at opposition parties over their allegation of "misuse" of central probe agencies, saying those indulging in corruption tried to join hands but their reality was exposed in court.

Mr Thakur's remarks came soon after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by 14 political parties led by the Congress alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders.

"All corrupt people tried to come on one platform. They have been exposed and now the reality has come out in court," the Information and Broadcasting minister told reporters here.

He alleged that the Congress had been leading in acts of corruption and among those indulging in corruption.

"It is unfortunate that instead of joining the investigation, they make excuses and delay the matter. It is the right of the investigating agencies to probe those who have indulged in corruption so that there is timely action against them," the senior BJP leader said.

Mr Thakur alleged that the opposition never got tired of indulging in acts of corruption and when probe agencies came knocking at their doors, they hit the streets and stall the House.

While refusing to entertain the plea, the Supreme Court asserted that laying down guidelines without facts of a criminal case will be "dangerous".

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition, saying courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens. Sensing its disinclination, senior advocate A M Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition which was granted.

