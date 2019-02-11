Opposition Demands Yogi Adityanath's Resignation Over Hooch Deaths

The opposition members raised slogans of "CM istifa do" (CM should resign)

Opposition members on Monday created chaos in the Uttar Pradesh assembly over allegations that negligence on the part of the state government led to a large number of deaths after consumption of spurious liquor. This led to adjournment of the Question Hour.

Opposition members demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of the hooch tragedies that struck Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts.

As soon as the House met, opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress members tried to raise the matter terming it one of utmost importance.

SP and BSP members trooped into the Well of the House, raising anti-government slogans.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state government has taken stern action in the matter and those involved will not be spared.

The opposition members also raised slogans "CM istifa do" (CM should resign).

Yogi Adityanath said that exemplary punishment will be given to those responsible for the deaths in the hooch tragedy, while saying "some people'' were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit repeatedly pleaded with the angry opposition members to resume their seats, but they did not relent.

He then adjourned the House for 30 minutes and later extended the adjournment till 12.20 pm as a result of which the entire Question Hour was washed out.

CLP leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, later talking to reporters, demanded a CBI probe in the matter and said the CM should take moral responsibility of the incident and resign.

The state government on Sunday night announced a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the twin tragedies.

An official spokesperson said the SIT has been constituted to make an in-depth inquiry into the tragedy that struck Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts last week.

The five-member SIT has been specifically asked to find whether there was any conspiracy behind the tragedies. It has also been asked to review past incidents and submit its report, suggesting measures to stop recurrence of such incidents, within 10 days.