Opposition Demands Prohibition As 14 Die In Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy

E Palaniswami has demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin resign.

A pall of gloom has descended upon Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu as 14 people died after consuming spurious liquor over the weekend.

Among the dead from Marakkanam, many were fishermen. Tamil Selvi, a mother of two, is shattered. She has lost her husband Shankar. "He complained of thirst and stomach burn. I thought it was because he did not have lunch. He died," she said, breaking down.

51 people are being treated in hospitals across both districts. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who visited those under medical care, blamed it on the use of the deadly industrial methanol by bootleggers.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the tragedy took place because the perpetrators had used industrial methanol to make illicit liquor. Those involved have been arrested. We would take stringent action against all those involved," he said.

The state government has suspended 10 police officers, including Villupuram SP and two DSPs in charge of prohibition enforcement. The chief of Chengalpattu police has been transferred.

The investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch CID.

Tamil Nadu state BJP chief Annamalai and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami have slammed the ruling DMK, calling it incompetent. Mr Palaniswami has demanded that the Chief Minister resign.

PMK chief Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said: "Around 5 lakh people die every year due to liquor in Tamil Nadu. No one talks about this. We are only talking about these 14 cases. We want total prohibition".

In a crackdown after the tragedy, more than 400 suspected bootleggers have been arrested.

Though the ruling party has promised phased prohibition, the DMK government was recently criticised for launching automatic liquor vending machines in shops and permitting alcohol at international events, which has been put on hold by a court.

Last year, the state government earned Rs 44,000 crore from the sale of liquor.

For years, successive state governments have argued prohibition would open floodgates of illicit liquor.

The present tragedy -- seen as a failure by enforcement agencies -- has mounted more pressure on the ruling DMK to expedite the gradual closure of liquor shops.