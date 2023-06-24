Opposition Demands Manipur Chief Minister's Resignation At Amit Shah Meet

Amit Shah led a meeting of all parties on the Manipur crisis.

Opposition parties have demanded the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and called for the imposition of President's rule in the northeastern state, arguing that peace cannot be achieved until trust is re-established among local communities. This came to light during an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena emphasised the unified stance of the opposition, stating that the "peace process can only start when the trust factor is addressed among communities". The meeting, which was attended by eighteen political parties and lasted for over three and a half hours, centred around the escalating tensions in Manipur.

The Congress party called for Mr Singh's immediate dismissal as well, while the Samajwadi Party and others advocated for President's rule due to the ongoing violence that has plagued the state since May 3. The government, however, refrained from making any commitments, even as several parties proposed an all-party delegation visit to the troubled state.

The government assured that efforts are being made to restore normalcy, with the Ministry of Home Affairs providing a detailed presentation on their initiatives. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the peace restoration measures are being undertaken.

Leaders from major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AIADMK, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left, were present at the meeting, discussing the prevailing situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has resulted in nearly 120 deaths and over 3,000 injuries since May 3.

Representatives from various parties who attended the meeting voiced their concerns about the handling of the situation in Manipur. The Trinamool Congress criticized the government's approach and demanded that an all-party delegation visit the state within a week, questioning if the government was "trying to turn Manipur into Kashmir."

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh stated that peace could not be achieved under the current state government and called for Singh's immediate replacement. The government's lack of a clear roadmap for peace was also noted by attendees.

RJD MP Manoj Jha highlighted the opposition's lack of trust in the state's leadership, saying, "You cannot have peace if that person is in charge." SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and others sought the imposition of President's rule, alleging a failure to maintain peace and a collapse of administration.

Amidst the opposition's requests for an all-party delegation to Manipur, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK noted that the situation was not merely a law and order breakdown to be managed by police and the army, but rather a failure of governance.

The Home Minister responded by assuring that the government has deployed additional police and sought the opposition's trust in his stewardship. The opposition also expressed concern over Prime Minister Modi's silence on the situation in Manipur.

The government, however, said the situation in Manipur is slowly returning to normal. "Since the late night of June 13, not a single person has died in violence in the state. So far, 1,800 looted weapons have been surrendered," government sources said.

Around 36,000 security personnel are deployed in the state, 40 IPS officers have been sent to Manipur, 20 medical teams have been sent, and supply of all essential items including medicines is being ensured, they added.

Violence erupted in Manipur following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Mr Shah had visited the state last month in an attempt to restore peace, but opposition parties have criticized the government's handling of the situation, with violence persisting even after 50 days.