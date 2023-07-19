Why Nitish Kumar Resisted I.N.D.I.A Name For Opposition Front

Nitish Kumar reportedly questioned how an opposition alliance could be named INDIA

As the name I.N.D.I.A was discussed for the opposition front at the Bengaluru conclave, one person who took some convincing was Nitish Kumar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the alliance of opposition parties planning a joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP in 2024 would be called "I.N.D.I.A" - an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

During the discussions, Nitish Kumar reportedly questioned how an opposition alliance could be named INDIA.

He also expressed reservations about an acronym with the letters 'NDA' in it, according to reports.

Left leaders were also reportedly hesitant and suggested different alternatives.

As most parties seemed to approve of the name, Nitish Kumar reportedly acquiesced.

"All right, if all of you are okay with it (the name INDIA), then it is fine," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Reports attributed the name INDIA to Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and even Rahul Gandhi. All opposition leaders had been asked for suggestions.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said Mamata Banerjee suggested the name.

"The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance," he told ANI.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, on the other hand, posted that it was Rahul Gandhi's idea. "In the ongoing meeting of opposition parties in Bangalore, Rahul Gandhi put forward a proposal to name this alliance as INDIA. His creativity was greatly appreciated. All the parties approved it and decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the name INDIA."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said Rahul Gandhi "justified why it should be INDIA" and put up a strong argument.

Some reports said Rahul Gandhi suggested the name and it was decided that Mamata Banerjee should formally propose it.

As the BJP attacked the name, also pitting "INDIA" against "Bharat", the opposition front today announced its tagline - Jeetega Bharat (India will win).

The tagline was decided in detailed consultations late last night. Uddhav Thackeray reportedly suggested that the alliance should have a Hindi tagline.

The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, and will be hosted by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction.

The leaders of 26 opposition parties also discussed who could be the face of the coalition. This and other aspects will be decided by an 11-member coordination committee, including all the major parties. The Congress also said a 'secretariat' would be set up in Delhi for campaign management.