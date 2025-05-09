India's Simple Answer To Pak Disinformation, Propaganda: Meticulous Evidence

Ensuring that Pakistan has no way to obfuscate and hide behind propaganda, India is documenting evidence of its strikes on terror infrastructure in the country as part of Operation Sindoor, as well as attempts by Islamabad to push terrorists into India, like it did on Thursday night.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, India on Wednesday launched strikes against terrorist infrastructure in nine locations in Pakistan, including the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. This marked the beginning of Operation Sindoor.

Top government sources told NDTV that India has gathered evidence of all the strikes and the sites that were targeted as proof that Pakistan is a safe haven for terrorists.

An official said standing instructions have been issued to the armed forces that visual evidence should be collected. A data collection unit has also been put in place to record every visual of Indian strikes on Pakistani terror hubs.

In the press conference after the strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence had shared video evidence of the locations being struck. The government had also shared details of each location and why it was important.

OPERATION SINDOOR#JusticeServed



Target 2 – Gulpur Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 30 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Control Center and Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Used for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



DESTROYED AT 1.08 AM on 07 May 2025.… pic.twitter.com/JyYlZEAKgU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 7, 2025

After Pakistan's failed attempt to strike military installations in 15 cities, including Jammu and Srinagar, phase 2 of Operation Sindoor was launched and India had struck air defence systems in Pakistan, including one in Lahore. Evidence of this has also been collected.

The Border Security Force also released videos of the operation in which seven terrorists were killed during an infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday night.

Impact

The officials said all of this evidence is not only telling the world what is happening and helping isolate Pakistan, but it is also countering Islamabad-driven propaganda that the country does not harbour and back terrorists. This, in addition to constant fact-checks by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), is preventing false Pakistani claims - like those of Indian drones being shot down or civilians being targeted - from gaining too much traction, they said.

India has maintained that Pakistan is the original aggressor and the current round of hostilities began with the Pahalgam terror attack.

This point was also made forcefully by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a press conference on Thursday.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasise that the action was restrained - it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we have been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," Mr Misri said.