Op Sindoor Outreach Begins, These MPs Take India's Message To Japan, UAE

India's global outreach to brief world powers on Operation Sindoor and expose Pakistan's link to terror begins today. Two of the seven delegations will begin the journey to their respective destinations today.

The team led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha will be the first to leave. The delegation will travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore. It comprises BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, CPM's John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister and Congress veteran Salman Khurshid, and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

The next to leave will be the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. This team will travel to the UAE, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia. This delegation comprises BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, former MP SS Ahluwalia, Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJD MP Sasmit Patra and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

Before leaving, CPM's John Brittas told NDTV, "We are leaving for Japan at 11.30 am today. After Japan, we will travel to South Korea. We will return on 03rd June, 2025."

JDU's Sanjay Jha told NDTV that terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. "We have been suffering this for 40 years. The world's largest democracy, India, will now expose Pakistan. The other objective is to call out its nuclear bluff. Also, the Indus Water Treaty was based on friendly cooperation between the two countries. Where is the friendship? We will put forward the Indian side," he said. "Any act of terrorism anywhere in the world is linked to Pakistan. Osama Bin Laden could not be found anywhere, he was eventually found in Pakistan. The country thrives on terrorism. We have to expose this."

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi told NDTV that this outreach aims to explain to world powers India's take on cross-border terrorism and how it plans to tackle it. "We want to emphatically put forth that we are against any form of terrorism and we do not find any distinction between terrorists and state sponsors of terrorism. We also intend to convey to the international community that we are one, irrespective of political parties, when the safety and security of 140 crore Indians is concerned."

She said this outreach is to counter Pakistan's narrative so that the UN Security Council is not misled. "We will be communicating to them what happened during Operation Sindoor, how Pakistan has been behaving with India and also that the Indian government under the leadership pf Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is absolutely against any violence and terrorist activities within the boundaries of country and that there would be zero tolerance to terrorism," she said.

BJP MP Brij Lal said the delegations have been tasked with exposing Pakistan before the international community. "We are going there with a 30-year record, starting from the Parliament attack to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. We will present all of this and say that first, we did surgical strikes, they did not understand, then we did Balakot. Now, Pakistan is fighting inflation, starvation and Balochistan is slipping out of its control. Their Army chief Asim Munir had to divert attention so 26 innocents were asked their religion and murdered," he said.

The other delegations, led by Congress's Shashi Tharoor, DMK's K Kanimozhi, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJP's Baijayant Panda and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, will be leaving over the next few days.

As part of the massive outreach, Indian delegations will travel to 33 countries and the European Union's headquarters. They will meet current and former Prime Ministers, foreign ministers, MPs, opposition leaders, intellectuals, journalists and expat Indians in these countries.

This outreach follows India's airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were murdered in cold blood. While India only targeted terror bases, Pakistan responded with drones and missiles aimed at civilian areas and military installations. India's air defence system intercepted these drones. India then targeted Pakistani military installations before Pakistan reached out and ceasefire was announced.