"People Understood Retaliation Was Necessary": TDP MP Harish Balayogi On Big Outreach

After his diplomatic outreach to five nations, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP GM Harish Balayogi said that people in every country he visited expressed solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mr Balayogi was part of the delegation headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor that visited Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and the United States. He shared his insights from the visit while speaking exclusively to NDTV after returning to Delhi.

"We witnessed a remarkably warm reception across all five nations. From Guyana to Panama, Colombia to Brazil, and even the United States, there was a strong understanding of the Pahalgam terror attack. People in these countries expressed solidarity with us, reaffirming their support and understanding why retaliation was necessary," said Mr Balayogi.

A total of seven delegations comprising MPs from across the parties had set out to dozens of countries last month carrying India's message against terrorism in the aftermath of the ghastly Pahalgam attack.

The terror attack had worsened the ties between Delhi and Islamabad, with cross-border firings and missile attacks by Pakistan. All threats were taken down effectively by the Indian forces as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

A ceasefire was declared on May 10, ending the hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Asked about President Donald Trump's claim of mediating the ceasefire, Mr Balayogi said the world knows how the deal was reached and that they also had a discussion with Vice President JD Vance.

"The world is aware now of how the ceasefire took place. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken about it several times. We had an enlightening conversation with Vice President JD Vance, where he acknowledged the challenges that India faces and the need for operations like 'Sindoor'. He also affirmed that India had every right to respond," said Mr Balayogi.

To a similar question, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had remarked earlier, "The cessation of firing was agreed between the military commanders of both sides through direct contact. I thank the Indian military because it was the Indian military action that made Pakistan say: We are ready to stop."

Mr Balayogi emphasised that all the countries he visited condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and showcased a unified front in support of India's stand on the issue.

On the internal political landscape, especially the Congress's criticism of Shashi Tharoor, he said, "There were many opinions expressed before our departure about Mr Tharoor, but he stood firm on his position. His message was consistent: 'Nation First'. We have successfully conveyed this message across the globe."

Mr Balayogi also said that throughout his visit, he remained in regular contact with his leader, Chandrababu Naidu, kept him updated on the developments and sought feedback on the diplomatic engagements.