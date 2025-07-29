Amit Shah Shares Crucial Evidence Linking Recovered Guns To Pahalgam Attack

The weapons used by terrorists to kill innocent civilians in Pahalgam were recovered from terrorists killed in a military operation yesterday, confirmed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament this morning. Three Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre were killed on the outskirts of Srinagar, said Mr Shah, apprising the Lok Sabha about the 'Operation Mahadev'.

"All three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack - Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Their bodies were brought to Srinagar and identified as the Pahalgam attackers by those detained," said Mr Shah.

Mr Shah shared in his speech the different stages of cross-checking that confirmed that these were the terrorists behind the cold-blooded murder of 26 civilians in Pahalgam's Baisan Valley.

The foreign-made weapons found with them included two AK-47 variants and an American M4 carbine, said the Home Minister. These were flown to Chandigarh on a special flight, and a late-night testing of the guns and empty cartridges confirmed the same weapons were used in Pahalgam, he added.

Sources earlier told NDTV that the weapons carried the prints of several countries, clearly indicating an international conspiracy behind this terror network. Sharing further details, they identified the weapons as a Romanian Model 90 (AKMS) 7.62 mm, a Hybrid Russian AKM 7.62 Assault Rifle, and an American M4 Commando.

The Romanian Model 90 is a variant of the AKM rifle that comes with an under-folding stock. It is used by many non-state actors around the world. The Hybrid Russian AKM 7.62 Assault Rifle is customised to offer flexibility during an operation. The American M4 Commando (Colt Model 933, 5.56 mm, 1995 variant) seized from the terrorists is a short-barreled carbine commonly used by NATO forces. It has been previously found to be used by well-trained terrorists in India, said sources.

These weapons show that the terrorists were part of an organised group and had strategic support from across the border, sources said. Specifically, the use of American M4 Commandos by the terrorists adds to the suspicion that a well-organised cross-border logistics chain is actively supplying weapons to terror outfits, they added.

Security agencies are now conducting a thorough investigation into how these weapons entered India and which foreign networks were involved in the smuggling.

Operation Mahadev, being conducted jointly by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, had been in the planning phase for several days before it was operationalised yesterday.

The group of three terrorists had been on the intelligence radar for the last few days. An attempt by them to communicate using a very highly encrypted platform exposed their precise location in the Dachigam forests yesterday, leading to an identification exercise and ultimately an encounter.

Security forces suspect that the terrorists were planning a big action in Jammu and Kashmir. They are still conducting extensive search operations in the Dachigam area.