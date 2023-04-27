Watch: 246 Indians Evacuated From Crisis-Hit Sudan Reach Mumbai

The second batch of Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The Indian Air Force aircraft, which took off from Jeddah earlier today, brought back 246 Indians under Operation Kaveri.

"Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Yesterday, the first batch of 360 Indians arrived in New Delhi.

"Operation Kaveri" is a rescue mission launched by the government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan where the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups are fighting.

The warring factions in Sudan agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.