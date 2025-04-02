"Operation Brahma": India Delivers 625 Metric Tonnes Of Relief To Myanmar

India has delivered 625 metric tonnes (MT) of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Being the First Responder in times of crisis in the Neighbourhood, Operation Brahma is a whole-of-government endeavour by India to respond to widespread destruction in Myanmar. So far, six aircraft and five Indian Naval ships have delivered 625 MT of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, the MEA said in a statement.

India delivered the first tranche of HADR material to Myanmar, including 15 tonnes of supplies such as tents, blankets, essential medicines, and food - supplied by NDRF and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, using a C-130J aircraft, which landed in Yangon March 29, the MEA said.

The MEA noted that the second tranche, aboard two IAF C-130J aircraft, included 80 NDRF Search and Rescue (SAR) specialists, equipment, and relief material. One aircraft carried 17 tonnes of personal protective equipment, search & communication equipment, and rescue equipment, and the other carried 5 tonnes of HADR materials such as gensets, hygiene kits, food packets, essential medicines, kitchen sets, blankets etc. These aircraft landed in Naypyitaw on March 30.

The third tranche, involving two IAF C-17 aircraft, transported a 118 member Indian Army Field Hospital Team with over 60 tons of supplies, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water sanitation and hygiene services and most importantly women and child care services. These aircrafts also landed in Naypyitaw on March 30. The 200 bedded field hospital in Mandalay is now operational, treating patients and performing surgeries.

According to the Indian Army, surgeons at the facility have also successfully performed two life-saving surgeries. On Tuesday, Lt Gen Myo Moe Aung, overall in charge of relief operations in Mandalay Division, paid an impromptu visit to the hospital. He commended the highly functional medical setup and appreciated India's extraordinary efforts in supporting Myanmar during this tragic crisis.

The MEA further said that Indian Naval ships Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command - sailed for Yangon on March 29 carrying 40 tonnes of HADR material. These were handed over to the Chief Minister of Yangon on Monday. Indian Navy Ships Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command sailed for Yangon on March 30, carrying 30 tonnes of relief material including HADR pallets comprising essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores. These were handed over at Yangon Port on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, in continuation of Operation Brahma, India dispatched further assistance including critical supplies to meet the immediate needs of the affected population. An IAF C-130J aircraft carrying approx. 16 tonnes of HADR material including vital supplies such as tents, gensets, drinking water, food, and emergency medicines, aimed at addressing the urgent needs of those affected by the disaster landed in Mandalay today, the MEA said.

The MEA further noted that Indian Naval Ship Gharial departed from Visakhapatnam Port on Tuesday for Yangon. The ship will deliver 442 MT of food aid including 405 metric tons of rice, 30 metric tons of cooking oil, 5 metric tons of biscuits, and 2 metric tons of instant noodles. These supplies are intended to meet the immediate food needs of the affected population in Myanmar.

India stands ready to deploy more material assistance and resources to Myanmar depending on ground-level needs and requirements, the MEA said.

India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma reflect its commitment to respond swiftly and in full measure to natural disasters in her Neighbourhood. As a First Responder, India stands with Myanmar, a key partner of our Neighbourhood First and Act East policy, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)