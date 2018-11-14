'For Experts To Review Rafale Deal, Not Court,' Says Centre: 10 Points

Even Parliament hasn't been told about the complete cost of Rafale jets, government told Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The government has opposed the prospect of the Supreme Court reviewing the Rs 59,000-crore deal with French firm Dassault for 36 Rafale fighter jets, saying only experts can undertake such an exercise. "Is the court competent to judicially review this?" the government's top law officer asked at the four-hour hearing today. As the French deal turned into a huge political controversy, with allegations of corruption and crony capitalism, a number of petitions sought a court-monitored probe. The judges said the pricing of the jets -- which the Congress demands be made public -- will not be debated till the court is convinced that it should be in public domain.