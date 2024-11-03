"Only Advice I Can Give Is...": S Jaishankar's Answer To Question On Health

S Jaishankar during an interaction with members of the Indian community in Brisbane

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave some lifestyle and health advice after members of the audience at an event in Australia asked him for tips. He is on a five-day visit to Australia, during which he will inaugurate India's fourth consulate there, apart from co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

While taking questions from the audience at an event on Sunday, some people said they'd like to know if there is any advice on lifestyle, considering the foreign minister's fast-paced, high-pressure role, news agency ANI reported.

Mr Jaishankar, however, before answering the question in all seriousness, suggested a business proposition on healthy living to a member of the audience who wanted to know the foreign minister's healthy living tips.

"... I am just thinking maybe there is some formula you and I could do a business on, sort of a good lifestyle... how to take care of your heart," Mr Jaishankar said. The hall filled with laughter.

"... But honestly, I don't do anything remarkable. I try to be as regular... I do travel exceptionally, but the rest of it I keep it as normal as I can. The only advice I can give you is that as you get older, you feel a little bit more entitled to give lifestyle advice," he said.

"I tell everybody to keep fit, it doesn't matter how you keep fit. I take an hour out everyday between yoga and ideally a competitive sport because nothing like playing against someone to keep you sharp. I play squash. It is important to stay fit because at the end of the day somewhere (in the head) and yes, the heart too," Mr Jaishankar said, gesturing with one hand towards his head and the chest. This drew much laughter in the hall again, as the allusion to the importance of mental health was unmistakable.