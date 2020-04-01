One Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Mumbai's Dharavi, Building Sealed

Maharsahtra has more than 300 cases of coronavirus, a chunk of them from Mumbai (Representational)

One person tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi, the largest slum cluster in Asia. Sources said the patient -- a 56-year-old man - has been shifted to the Sion hospital. The other seven residents of the house have been home quarantined. They will be tested tomorrow.

Sources said the authorities have sealed the building, which is located in a redeveloped part of Dharavi.

While Mumbai has a chunk of Maharashtra's 300-plus COVID-19 cases, the appearance of the virus in Dharavi is a cause for concern. More than a million people live in the 5 square km maze of dirty lanes, cramped huts and open sewers.

Yesterday, Mumbai witnessed sharp spike in the number of cases - with 59 people testing positive over a 24-hour period. The corresponding figure today was 30. The total number of positive cases in the state is 335, 16 people are dead.

The city's Jaslok Hospital today shut down its Out-Patient Department after a nurse tested positive. The hospital said she had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

"All the medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact of the affected nurse and the connected patient have been identified and quarantined as per the protocol. We have conducted direct and indirect contact tracing and swab testing is in process," the hospital said.

Another nurse had tested positive at a private hospital.