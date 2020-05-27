One New Case In Central Reserve Police Force Takes Total Count To 369

The Central Reserved Police Force currently has 141 active cases (File)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reported one fresh COVID-19 case on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases have now risen to 369, the CRPF said on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, one CRPF personnel from Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. The total positive cases has risen to 369," they said.

226 CRPF personnel have recovered so far while two have died from the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured and discharged and 4,167 have died.