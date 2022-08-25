'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Congress Slams Centre's Order

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government's reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as "one nation, one man, one fertilizer".
In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of 'Bharat', media reports said.
"Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana)," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.
One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer! pic.twitter.com/4AX2V5mRB7
"One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!" he tweeted.
