One Less Friendly Contest In Bihar As VIP Steps Aside For RJD In Darbhanga

There was drama in Bihar as campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections in the state came to a close. Mukesh Sahani, chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party and the deputy chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, withdrew the name of his brother Santosh Sahani from fray, and announced support for the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate.

The RJD candidate for Darbhanga's Gaura Bauram seat is Afzal Ali. In absence of a seat share agreement, the constituency was set for a friendly match among the Grand Alliance.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav had even asked for votes for Santosh Sahani, but Mukesh Sahani said in view of the division of the non-NDA votes, he decided to step aside. He underscored that if both candidates had remained in the race, it would have benefited the NDA.

"This is a bigger battle. It is not about one legislator. Our priority is forming a Mahagathbandhan government," he said while making the announcement in Darbhanga. He appealed to all VIP voters to support the RJD candidate.

"The journey of fighting for change in Bihar, establishing social justice, and ensuring society's rights is not easy. Sometimes, achieving a greater goal requires significant sacrifices. VIP National President Shri Santosh Sahni has decided to make a significant sacrifice for the sake of Gaura Bauram and a better Bihar. In this spirit, we have decided to support RJD candidate Afzal Ali," he said in a post on Facebook.

"This decision symbolises Bihar's commitment to a better future and social justice. Our objective is clear: keep this torch of change burning and strengthen every voice that speaks of equality, respect, and rights. The Grand Alliance is united and ready to write a new history in Bihar, and change will surely happen in Bihar," he added.

The VIP has a huge following among the Mallah, Sahani, and Nishad communities. The Mallah community, a sub-caste of the Nishad community, is spread across Bihar but has influence in certain constituencies, particularly in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions. Taken together, their nine per cent electoral weight could tilt the race in their favour.

On the strength of these votes, Mukesh Sahani had muscled his way to the Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate's seat in the Grand Alliance. He had made it clear that he was ready to walk out of the alliance if his demand was not met.