One Dead, One Injured in Manipur Firing Incidents

A farmer was shot at by suspected terrorists in Manipur's Thinunggei area. He is in hospital.

After days of lull, fresh exchange of heavy fire has been reported from the border area of Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum claimed a village volunteer was killed in firing at villages around Khoirentak area today. He has been identified as 30-year-old Jangminlun Gangte.

Heavy gunbattle is on between Khoirentak and Thinunggei area, sources added.

In another incident, a farmer was shot at by suspected militants from the foothills, sources added.

Salam Jotin, 40, son of Iboton -- a resident of Naransena Ward number 8 -- was shot while attending his paddy field at Thinungei Maning Leikai this morning.

He sustained bullet wounds on his chest and is receiving medical treatment at private hospital in Imphal. Doctors said his condition is serious.