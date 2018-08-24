One Dead, 7 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Ganga

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said this evening that a body was recovered and 17 people were rescued.

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2018 19:42 IST
NDRF team had reached the spot from Ghaziabad to help in the rescue operation. (Representational)

Bijnor/Lucknow: 

One person died and seven others were missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Bijnor today, officials said.

"There were about 25 people on the boat. As of now, seven people are missing," he told PTI in Lucknow.

The mishap took place in village Rajarampur under Mandawar police station area.

Mr Kumar said a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had reached the spot from Ghaziabad to help in the rescue operation.

 A police team is also present there.

