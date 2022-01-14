'What Yogi Adityanath Meant...': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks '80-20' Remark

Akhilesh Yadav said Yogi Adityanath meant BJP will get 20% of the seats in UP polls. (File)

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav aimed a series of jibes today at the ruling BJP after scoring five big defections ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election next month.

Akhilesh Yadav mocked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "80 vs 20" comment that was widely interpreted as a hint at the Hindu-Muslim ratio.

Yogi Adityanath meant the BJP "will get 20 per cent of the seats in UP while the rest 80 per cent will go to the Samajwadi Party", Akhilesh Yadav remarked as he addressed a gathering after five backward caste leaders, including two former state ministers, joined his party after quitting the BJP.

"Baba mukhya mantri (Adityanath) should engage a math teacher," the Samajwadi leader sneered.

In the comments last week, Yogi Adityanath had said that in the elections, "80 per cent supporters will be on one side, 20 per cent will be on the other".

Akhilesh Yadav also scoffed at the BJP's claim of winning three-fourth of Uttar Pradesh's 403 seats and said: "They meant they will win three or four seats."

On the December tax raids on businessmen in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi leader said they were a result of a "Digital India error".

"Who can forget the Digital India error. It was supposed to be somewhere else but ended up in their own house," the former Chief Minister remarked.

"We were waiting for assembly polls. Now the handle and wheels of the cycle are in great shape. And we have many people now to ride it. Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi have come together and no one can stop us," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Last month, a record cash and jewellery haul was found during raids on Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, a perfume maker.

Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that Piyush Jain, who was believed to have links with the BJP, was raided by mistake. Days later, raids were carried out on another businessman, Samajwadi Party's Pushpraj 'Pampi' Jain, who owns perfumery and had launched a 'Samajwadi perfume' ahead of the February-March UP election.

Akhilesh Yadav said that when Piyush Jain was raided, all BJP leaders had falsely claimed that the money belonged to the person who had made the 'Samajwadi Perfume'.

UP will vote in seven phases from February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.