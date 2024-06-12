On Wayanad-Raebareli Question, Rahul Gandhi's 'Both Will Be Happy' Remark

He said BJP lost in Ayodhya or UP because they were attacking the idea of India (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his dilemma regarding which constituency he should represent as a Member of Parliament saying that everybody knows the answer except him and no matter which constituency he selects, the people will be happy with his decision.

Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

At a public meeting in Kerala's Wayanad, the Congress leader said, "Many people are speculating, Wayanad or Raebareli. Everybody knows the answer except me... Don't worry, both Raebareli and Wayanad will be happy with my decision."

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the BJP lost in Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh because they were attacking the idea of India.

"BJP lost in Ayodhya, they lost in Uttar Pradesh. They lost because they were attacking the idea of India. In our constitution, India is called a union of states. India is a union of states, languages, history, culture, religion and traditions," he said.

He also claimed that when we began the election, the INDIA alliance had the entire media, the entire administration, ED, and CBI against it. He also claimed that the election commission had designed the election to suit the PM.

"When we began the election, the media which supports BJP said that they would get 400 seats. The PM and all senior leaders were saying '400 paar'. After one month, 300 paar and after some time, 200 paar.



The INDIA alliance had the entire media, the entire administration, ED, and CBI against it. The election commission designed the election to suit the PM," he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

