On Video, UP Cops Assault Woman For Alleged Relationship With Muslim Man

The cop had shared the video with his colleagues and that's how it reached the media.

A video of police personnel harassing and assaulting a woman for allegedly being in a relationship with a Muslim man has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The four cops seen in the video have been suspended and an investigation is underway.

In the 29-second video, the woman can be seen sitting between a woman constable and another male constable in a police vehicle. Two policemen are sitting in the front. In the video shot by the cop sitting in the driver's seat, the cops can be heard asking her why she is "dating a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around".

The questions and mocking lead to thrashing by the woman constable, who then removes the scarf used by the woman to cover her face.

A group of men, allegedly from the right-wing organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), had barged into the home of a Muslim medical student when he was studying with the woman, his classmate. Both of them are their early 20s. They were manhandled and handed over to the police.

The attackers accused the duo of "love jihad", a term used by right wing groups for a relationship between a Hindu woman and a Muslim man.

The video was shot when the police had "rescued" the medical students and were taking them to the police station in separate vehicles on Sunday. "The police had absolutely no business in doing what they did. That's why we have suspended them. We have initiated a probe and will take further action based on the findings of the report," said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, a senior police office in Meerut.

The harassment didn't stop even after they reached the police station. The men from the right-wing organisation surrounded the couple and abused them. Additional police force had to be called in to control the situation. None of the men involved have been arrested.

"We were hoping we would get a written complaint from the couple. But we haven't," said Mr Singh.