'On US Request...': Czech Republic On Indian Arrested In Murder Plot

The Indian man charged in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had been detained at the request of the United States, the government of the Czech Republic has told NDTV. Nikhil Gupta was detained at the Prague airport in June and, the Czech government said, the US had submitted an extradition request in August.

Responding to a series of queries sent by NDTV's Senior Producer Mir Rafae, the Czech Republic's Ministry of Justice said the extradition had been requested for conspiracy to commit "murder for hire".

"The Ministry of Justice of the Czech Republic can confirm that Mr. Nikhil Gupta was apprehended and afterwards taken into provisional custody in the Czech Republic at the request of the competent authority of the USA, which subsequently submitted the request for extradition of Mr Gupta to the USA in August 2023. The extradition of Mr Gupta was requested for the crime of conspiracy to commit murder for hire," the ministry said.