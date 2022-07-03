On Uber Fare For Ride Within Mumbai, Customer Says 'Flight To Goa Cheaper'

The person was trying to book a cab home in the pouring rain

The exorbitant fare charged by ride-hailing company Uber for ferrying a passenger stunned a Mumbai resident recently. The person was trying to book a cab home in the pouring rain and was astonished to see the fare running into thousands.

Now, you might be wondering now could Uber have charged. Well, fares for the 50-kilometre trip were well over Rs 3,000.

The Mumbai resident, Shravankumar Suvarna, posted about his ordeal on Twitter. He even shared screenshots of the Uber app that displayed the prices. UberGo had a fare of Rs 3,041, Premier had a fare of Rs 4,081, and XL had a fare of Rs 5,159.

Mr Suvarna tweeted, “Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home.” He even added the hashtag, “peak Mumbai rains”.

Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairainspic.twitter.com/r3JLGAwQxc — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

Mr Suvarna's tweet prompted a range of replies on Twitter.

One user made a few calculations and arrived at the fare Uber should have charged. The user wrote, “Is diesel/petrol that costly. As per pic it looks maximum 50 km. Even with 10km mileage, it will cost around 500 rupees. They're taking 2.5 k extra for what. 1200 rupees should be enough for this ride.”

Is diesel/petrol that costly. As per pic it looks maximum 50 km. Even with 10km mileage it will cost around 500 rupees. They're taking 2.5 k extra for what ????. 1200 rupees should be enough for this ride. — Rahul Kumar | राहुल कुमार (@rahul16kr) July 1, 2022

To this, Mr Suvarna replied that he usually paid between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 without surge.

Bhai..rulayega kya. Itna analysis!

But yeah.. I pay 800-1K without surge. pic.twitter.com/qTl84rtW0G — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) July 1, 2022

Another user joked that with the fare Uber XL was charging, Mr Suvarna could easily get a 1-BHK flat on the outskirts of Nashik.

With UBERXL rate you can get a decent 1bhk on outer of Nashik !! — Siddharth Jain (@sjain_19121985) June 30, 2022

Terming it “exploitation”, one user felt that “Uber must relook its algorithm”.

This is exploitation. Uber must relook its algorithm. — Sushant Routray (@sushantroutray) July 3, 2022

One user said that it was the same story everywhere, and went on to narrate what happened in Bangalore. “We stand in queue for 30-40 mins. I was told by a driver that Uber/Ola cabs are always there in the parking. Just before the flight lands or if it rains, they surge the price, hold the cabs & wait for the right time to release them from parking to pick up,” wrote the user.

Same story in Bangalore, we stand in queue for 30-40 mins. I was told by a driver that Uber/Ola cabs are always there in the parking. Just before the flight lands or if it rains, they surge the price, hold the cabs & wait for the right time to release them from parking to pickup — Sameer (@sjaveed03) July 2, 2022

Slightly increased cab fares during rush hour and in the rain are doable. But when the fares soar into thousands, people will inevitably be compelled to search for alternate modes of transport.