On The Run For 3 Years, Madhya Pradesh's 'Wanted' Man Arrested In Gujarat

"Ramesh is wanted in several cases including that of rape, kidnapping,": Police. (Representational)

A man, wanted by Madhya Pradesh police in connection with several serious offences, including rape and kidnapping, was arrested today by the Rajkot crime branch, after being on the run for the last three years, an official said.

Ramesh Mansinh Meda, 36, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, was arrested after he was found moving in a suspicious manner in the city, the official added.

"Rajkot crime branch team was patrolling near Bedi area of the city when Ramesh was found moving in a suspicious manner. He was detained and during his questioning, he revealed that he has committed crimes in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district," Karanraj Vaghela, DCP (zone-II) of Rajkot city said.

"Ramesh is wanted in several cases registered against him, including that of rape, kidnapping, looting and others. The MP police had even announced Rs 20,000 cash reward for any information about his whereabouts," Mr Vaghela said.

The MP police have been informed about his arrest and he will soon be handed over to them, the official said.