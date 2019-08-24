'Nobody Will Be Spared': Kamal Nath On Terror-Funding Case

Kamal Nath made the remark on terror-funding case on Friday. (File)

Anti-national activities will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Friday days after the arrest of four men, including former Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh, in a terror-funding case.

"Whoever is linked to the terror funding or spying racket or spying in Madhya Pradesh will not be spared despite their association with any political outfit," Mr Nath said in an apparent reference to the arrest of former Bajrang leader.

Balram Singh, along with three other men, was arrested on Wednesday night from the Satna district for alleged links to a Pakistan-guided spying-terror funding ring. He will be in the ATS custody till August 26.

The accused were in contact with Pakistani handlers and they shared "strategic information", bank details, and carry out dubious cross-border financial transactions, an official said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the MP Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said Balram Singh is associated with the Bajrang Dal.

In 2017, Balram and BJP worker Dhruv Saxena were arrested by the MP ATS for links to Chinese SIM Box-enabled and Pakistan-guided spying funding ring.

However, 13 out of the 15 men, including Dhruv and Balram, were released on bail granted by the High Court last year.

After release, Balram Singh connected with fresh set of youth to form a similar spying funding racket again in Satna by parking lottery and depositing money into bank accounts in Satna district, which was later routed through accounts in banks in other states to fund spying operations at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

Mr Saluja alleged that the men associated with BJP were also involved in crime incidents that took place in Chitrakoot, Dewas, Barwani and Mandsaur, and were also involved in spying for Pakistan.

In response, MP BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal told news agency PTI: "We don't know whether he (Balram Singh) is associated with the Bajrang Dal or not. The country's security agencies should be allowed to take action. Whosoever commits a crime, the government should take action against them instead of revealing his caste, religion and party."

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.